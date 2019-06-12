  • Police: Party ends with 1 dead, 2 others shot

    PITTSBURGH - A triple shooting left one person dead and two others hurt late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.

    Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the area of McNeil Place after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them to multiple shots fired.

    A man was found dead at the scene, along with a woman who was on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after officers pulled her about a block away to safety.

    The third shooting victim, who suffered minor grazing injuries, got to a hospital on their own, police said.

    Investigators have not identified the victims, but said they are all either teenagers or young adults.

    No arrests have been made.

