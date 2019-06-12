0 Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 2 dead

PITTSBURGH - A triple shooting during a graduation party at an Airbnb left two people dead and one other person hurt late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the area of McNeil Place after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them to multiple shots fired.

A man was found dead at the scene, along with a young woman who was on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after officers pulled her about a block away to safety and waited for paramedics. Police announced at 5 p.m. that a second person has died, and it is believed to be this woman.

Shattered glass scattered on the front porch of this Hill District home. Neighbors tell me 3 people were shot at a house party around 11:30. 1 has died. Neighbors say the home operates as an Airbnb. Teens were celebrating graduation and bday party here. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4peLxyh7DG — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 12, 2019

The third shooting victim, who suffered minor grazing injuries, got to a hospital on their own, police said.

Investigators have not identified the victims, but said they are all either teenagers or young adults.

#BREAKING Pittsburgh Police say all of the victims are “either teenagers or young adults.” They’re working to ID them. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/FdK68LzYFf — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 12, 2019

Neighbors told Channel 11 News teenagers were at the home, which operates as an Airbnb, celebrating a graduation and birthday. They said the home is rented out regularly.

A motive for the shooting is unclear and no arrests have been made.

