Hillary Clinton speaks at teachers' convention in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had a very clear message to members of the American Federation of Teachers today -- go vote.

    Clinton spoke to around 4,000 AFT union members at the national convention which is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

    “The future of America really depends on what we do in November,” Clinton told the crowd.

