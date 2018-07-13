Hillary Clinton speaks at teachers' convention in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had a very clear message to members of the American Federation of Teachers today -- go vote.
RELATED: Hillary Clinton, other Democrats to headline teachers' convention in Pittsburgh
Clinton spoke to around 4,000 AFT union members at the national convention which is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
“The future of America really depends on what we do in November,” Clinton told the crowd.
How the convention is being used to galvanize members and how it landed in Pittsburgh on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- Police reports, 911 calls shed light on home invasion at McCoy's home
- FBI still seeking information 24 years after unsolved murder
- VIDEO: Honey Smacks recall
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}