0 LIVE UPDATES: Car goes into ravine in Penn Hills, at least 1 person being treated

PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: Channel 11's Damany Lewis spoke to a witness who said they spoke to the man driving the SUV that went over the cliff.

"Before the cops and ambulance arrived - we heard him. we reached out to him letting him know we're getting him some help. so he's alive. he was out of the car moving around," Mareisha Robinson said.

The man and a dog remain on the hillside where several rescuers appear to be preparing ropes for a rescue.

Update - 5:20 p.m.: Chopper 11 is over the scene where it appears rescuers are working with one person and one dog.

11 News reporter Damany Lewis spoke to a witness who said the SUV that went over the ravine had been tailgating another vehicle. When the other vehicle turned, the SUV went over the edge of the cliff.

Eyewitness: there were two cars involved pick up and a SUV. the driver of the SUV was hitting the pick up from behind then the pickup truck made an immediate left while the SUV and it's driver went over 150 to 300 foot cliff. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/FPWFmBbcfq — Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) July 13, 2018

Original story - 5 p.m.: A technical rescue is underway on a hillside in Penn Hills after a car went into a ravine.

Chopper 11 is over the scene now where emergency crews are working with ropes and harnesses.

It appears that at least one person is being treated on the side of the hill.

According to a witness on the scene there was a man in the car with a dog.

This is a breaking news story. Channel 11 has a crew on the way on the ground and will provide live updates from the scene on 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

