  • Police: Body of dead baby found in dormitory at Ohio college

    Updated:

    HIRAM, Ohio - Police say the body of a baby was found in a dormitory bathroom at a college in Ohio.

    Authorities say campus safety officials at Hiram College contacted police Friday morning and said that they found the body of a baby in a garbage bag.

    Police in Hiram say they're investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

    A Hiram College spokeswoman says the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

    Hiram is a private liberal arts college with about 1,100 students and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories