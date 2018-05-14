  • Hit-and-run becomes dangerous chase, 2 troopers almost struck

    

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A hit-and-run in Westmoreland County turned into a dangerous chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

    Troopers told Channel 11 it started with a crash along Old Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

    According to troopers, the suspect kept going, but police caught up with him.

    After about 14 miles, investigators said the driver made a U-turn and nearly hit two troopers before crashing.

