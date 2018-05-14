Hit-and-run becomes dangerous chase, 2 troopers almost struck

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A hit-and-run in Westmoreland County turned into a dangerous chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers told Channel 11 it started with a crash along Old Route 30 in North Huntingdon.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., what we've learned about the driver now facing charges.
According to troopers, the suspect kept going, but police caught up with him.
After about 14 miles, investigators said the driver made a U-turn and nearly hit two troopers before crashing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead on sidewalk after shooting
- Police: Woman beats, asks officers to kill elderly mother on Mother's Day
- Police force swears in cat as first ‘pawfficer'
- VIDEO: Restaurant staff brightens Mother’s Day for woman eating alone
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}