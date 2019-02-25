EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police need your help finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run in East Huntingdon Township over the weekend.
Investigators said the truck hit someone walking in the Tractor Supply parking lot just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the Countryside Plaza.
The driver got out of the truck, helped the pedestrian up, then drove away, state police said.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The driver is described as a man in his 50s or 60s driving a white, 1999 to 2007, Chevrolet or GMC single-cab pickup truck with possible bungee cords on the tailgate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
