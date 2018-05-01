0 Hit-and-run driver who injured 2 while baby in car turns herself in

PITTSBURGH - A woman turned herself in Tuesday after police said she hit two people with her car outside a North Side bar early Saturday morning.

Kearston Dixon, 38, started arguing with her ex-boyfriend at JR's Bar on East Ohio Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to court paperwork.

The argument continued outside, where police said Dixon tried to hit her ex with her Jeep Cherokee while her 9-month-old son was in the back seat.

Instead, she hit two women as they crossed the street. Police said Dixon then took off.

Dixon turned herself into police about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. She is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving and accident involving death or personal injury.

The victims, who had nothing to do with the argument, were taken to Allegheny General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“My birthday is tomorrow. I’m going to be 54 years old and this is where I’m at,” Charlene, who did not want Channel 11 to use her last name, said Monday.

Balloons hang from the side of her hospital bed, but she’s not in any mood to celebrate. She has a broken hip and femur.

“I’m thinking my life is over,” she said. “I’m praying, praying to God. I’m praying. I’ve got four grandkids.”

She had a message for Dixon.

“I don’t know you, I don’t even remember ever seeing you,” Charlene said. “For you to do something like this to me is terrible. It’s not fair.”

