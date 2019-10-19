  • Responders checking medical helicopter availability after person hit by car near I-70

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency responders said they were checking the availability of a medical helicopter after a person was hit by a car near I-70.

    Officials with Westmoreland County 911 said the person was hit on Route 31 just before 8:30 Saturday morning.

    The victim was injured, but it's not clear to what extent at this point.

    Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene. Keep check back for updates on this developing story.

