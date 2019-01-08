MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. - Neighbors are suing Hitchhiker Brewing in Mount Lebanon claiming the business is being a bad neighbor with loud patrons.
They say customers even urinate on neighboring property.
Channel 11 is speaking with neighbors who live near the brewery and hearing from the plaintiffs attorney.
