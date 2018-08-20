  • Hoarding situation discovered as flames spread through duplex

    Updated:

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Flames spread through a duplex in Jeannette overnight Sunday, drawing the response of more than 50 firefighters.

    The blaze was reported just before midnight on Division Street.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Fire rips through building in Jeannette

    According to the Jeannette fire chief, the fire started in the basement of one side of the duplex, where there was a hoarding situation.

    “We encountered some heavy hoarding conditions. All three floors of the house on the right side had stuff stacked from floor to ceiling. Couldn’t even open doors or windows,” City of Jeannette Fire Chief Bill Frye said.

    The other side of the duplex was vacant.

    It’s unclear how the fire started.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories