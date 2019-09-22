NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Thousands of hogs have died in a fire that destroyed two barns on a Pennsylvania farm.
Firefighters were called to the farm in Lynn Township, outside Allentown, before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Lynnport Community Fire Company Chief Clark Matz says the barns were engulfed when firefighters got there. He tells The (Allentown) Morning Call "there was nothing left to save."
Crews drew water from a nearby pond to fight the fire.
Matz says as many as 4,000 hogs were killed.
