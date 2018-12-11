  • Holiday shipping deadlines getting closer

    Time is running out to mail your packages!

    To make sure your gifts are delivered on time, there are some key shipping deadlines to pay attention to.

    According to the U.S. Postal Service, December 20th is the last day to ship packages via Priority Mail.

    However, Priority Mail Express gives you until December 22nd to ship your gifts.

    Both UPS and FedEx have set a December 21st deadline to ensure delivery by December 24th.

    If you still need to ship a package on Christmas Day, FedEx same-day delivery is available, but it will be expensive.

