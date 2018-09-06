Building collapses with families inside

PITTSBURGH - Safety officials are at the scene of a partial building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood.
Photos from the scene show that a porch and part of the building’s exterior brickwork collapsed onto the steps and sidewalk in front of the home.
No one was hurt but the witnesses described a very frightening scene.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca was at the scene and spoke to witnesses.
