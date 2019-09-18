ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Home Depot near Ross Park Mall in Ross Township was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning, officials said.
A reported gas leak in the entranceway of the store on Ross Park Mall Drive prompted the evacuation shortly after 9 a.m., according to officials.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Utilities were shut off during the incident, officials said.
A gas company responded to the store to investigate, and everyone was allowed back inside a short time later.
TRENDING NOW:
- Daughter escapes through window as LA assistant city attorney kills family, self
- Pennsylvania lawmaker facing child porn possession charges
- Warrant issued for teen accused of accidentally shooting friend in face, killing him
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}