    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Home Depot near Ross Park Mall in Ross Township was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning, officials said.

    A reported gas leak in the entranceway of the store on Ross Park Mall Drive prompted the evacuation shortly after 9 a.m., according to officials.

    Utilities were shut off during the incident, officials said.

    A gas company responded to the store to investigate, and everyone was allowed back inside a short time later.

