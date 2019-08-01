0 Home destroyed by explosion in Washington Co., 5 injured

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A home exploded Wednesday afternoon in North Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, just 35 miles from Pittsburgh.

The explosion was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Park Avenue.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

BREAKING: Reports of an explosion heard near Trinity High School. State police confirm they are headed to the scene. Fire and medics responding as well. — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019

The people who lived in the home smelled gas and were able to get out of the home before the explosion.

>>RELATED: Woman killed, man survives after explosion levels $1.2 million home in North Carolina

Channel 11's Cara Sapida has confirmed that five people, including the homeowner and three firefighters, were injured.

BREAKING: House leveled after explosion in North Franklin Township. Two firefighters injured - minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/cb2FbwYnHS — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019

Neighbors, including the American Legion, told Channel 11 they had windows blown out. There are reports from people who felt the explosion as far as 5 miles away.

Regarding the explosion in Washington County, Investigators are requesting that anyone who sustained property damage as a result of the incident on Park Ave in North Franklin Township to please contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200 — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 31, 2019

>>RELATED: 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes outside Boston

Columbia Gas shut off gas to approximately 60 customers in the area. At this time, it's not clear if gas was the cause of the explosion.

The gas company spent Wednesday night going door to door, checking the gas lines for leaks and making sure everything is safe and working properly. The inspection of the affected gas system was completed and relights began around 11 p.m. and will continue throughout the night, according to the company.

If your service has not been restored yet, the gas company said you should do the following:

"Homes where service has not been restored are asked to keep their porch lights on. For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes." "For more information and regular updates, visit ColumbiaGasPA.com or our Facebook or Twitter pages at Facebook.com/ColumbiaGasPennsylvania or Twitter.com/ColumbiaGasPA. "

Columbia Gas confirmed to Channel 11 they had employees working in the area on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA GAS: “Our review of the incident is ongoing. At this time, we can confirm that Columbia Gas was in the area performing routine work earlier today.” @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 1, 2019

The public safety director said everyone is safe but if you smell gas, call 911.

If you sustained any property damage as a result of the explosion, you can call state police in Washington at 724-223-5200.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.