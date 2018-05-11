  • Home destroyed by fire in Beaver County

    PULASKI TWP., Pa. - A fire tore through a home in Beaver County Friday. 

    The fire began inside a house on 45th Street in Pulaski Township around 1:30 p.m., according to officials. 

    A mother and daughter who lived inside were able to make it out of the home with their pets. 

    However, the home was a total loss – with damage throughout the structure – fire officials said. 

    Fire officials are not certain regarding the cause, but they believe the fire originated from an issue with the clothes dryer in the house. 

    Multiple departments assisted in getting the fire under control, and firefighters had to rip open a large part of the wall to gain access to the flames. 

     

