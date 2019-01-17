  • Home destroyed by fire in Port Vue

    PORT VUE, Pa. - A home was destroyed by a fire that broke out Wednesday night in Port Vue.

    Flames were reported about 10 p.m. at the home on Weldon Street.

    The homeowner and his son were not home at the time, officials said. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

    Officials said the fire appears to have started on the first floor. While a cause has not been determined, the fire is not considered suspicious.

