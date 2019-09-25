  • Home destroyed by flames in Aliquippa

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A home was destroyed when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Aliquippa.

    Flames were reported about 2:30 a.m. on Davis Street.

    Someone was living in the home and got out safely, according to officials.

    The Aliquippa fire chief said utilities were shut off at the home, and the person who lived there might have been trying to keep warm.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

