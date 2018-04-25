  • Home evacuated as landslide sends trees down hillside

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - A home was evacuated Tuesday because of a landslide in Millvale.

    Movement of the hillside along Spring Street has caused multiple trees to lean on or near homes, officials said.

    Duquesne Light and Peoples Gas were notified to isolate utilities, the Millvale Volunteer Fire Department (Station 191) posted on Facebook.

    Three homes were impacted, including the one that was evacuated, according to a tweet from Allegheny County. The other two homes were vacant.

