WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames gutted a home in West Deer Township Friday morning.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Quigley Road.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Allegheny County Fire Marshal is on the scene of a house fire in West Deer Twp. pic.twitter.com/uZO3ecqbQg— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 19, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport
- 7-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Brentwood
- Police sting nabs woman accused of selling fake trading cards to local business
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}