  • Home gutted by flames in West Deer Township

    Updated:

    WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames gutted a home in West Deer Township Friday morning.

    The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Quigley Road.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

