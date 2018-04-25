Home health aide accused of stealing from client

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - A woman working as a home health aide is accused of stealing from the very clients she was supposed to be taking care of.
She's accused of stealing jewelry and checks and well as cash from ATM machines over a two year period, police said.
Channel 11 spoke to the victim who was bilked out of $10,000.
