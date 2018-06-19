APOLLO, Pa. - A Westmoreland County nurse is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a patient.
Investigators told Channel 11 Cathy Mack, 53, of Apollo, worked as a home health nurse at the victim’s Washington Township home.
She is accused of writing checks from the victim’s account and using some of that money to take a vacation.
Mack is also accused of opening a credit card in the victim’s name.
