  Home health nurse accused of stealing thousands from patient

    APOLLO, Pa. - A Westmoreland County nurse is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a patient.

    Investigators told Channel 11 Cathy Mack, 53, of Apollo, worked as a home health nurse at the victim’s Washington Township home.

    She is accused of writing checks from the victim’s account and using some of that money to take a vacation.

    Mack is also accused of opening a credit card in the victim’s name.

