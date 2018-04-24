Home healthcare worker accused of raping client

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A home health care worker is being held in the Westmoreland County jail on rape charges.
Roy Marks is accused of letting himself into the Greensburg home of one of his clients and raping her.
Tonight at 11 on 11, what Marks' attorney has to say about the case.
