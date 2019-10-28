  • Home under renovation catches fire in Lawrenceville

    PITTSBURGH - A home under renovation caught fire early Monday in Lawrenceville.

    The fire started just before 4 a.m. at the home on Foster Street.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 they saw flames coming from the second story of the home and called 911.

    No one lived at the home.

    Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

