Homeowner on the hook for repairs after car crashes into house at 80 mph

YORK, Pa. - A high-speed chase ended with a car crashing into a Pennsylvania home.
According to police in York, the driver, Kameron Smith, was under the influence.
After the crash, the homeowner said Smith got out of the car and actually apologized.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
