9:13 P.M. UPDATE: Police say all residents in the area of Crest Lane are requested to shelter in place and contact 911 if they have any information.
The two men police are looking for are in their 30s, with one possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and one possibly wearing a red bandana.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are hunting for two people after a home invasion in Shaler on Friday night.
The homeowner in the 100 block of Crest Lane shot one of the intruders with a bow and arrow, Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said.
A white male and black male were last seen running toward Sandy Drive, dispatchers said.
