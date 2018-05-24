Homeowner upset, scared after black bear seen wandering up to house

ROCHESTER, Pa. - A local man had an unwelcomed guest wander near his home overnight.
Kevin Klein, the homeowner, said a black bear could be seen walking casually in his yard surrounding his home on Zeigler Road in Rochester – near Cranberry.
Klein captured video of the bear on his home surveillance camera and said it is scary because he has a dog who spends time in the back yard.
The surveillance video showing the bear move through the local neighborhood, for 11 News starting at 5:30 p.m.
