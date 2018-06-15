  • Homes impacted by landslide in Millvale to be demolished

    MILLVALE, Pa. - The demolition of homes impacted by a landslide in Millvale is expected to be completed Friday. 

    Channel 11 first reported on the landslide a few months ago, but the situation got worse after a round of intense rain earlier this week. 

    All three homes on Spring Street had been evacuated after another landslide in the area in April, officials told Channel 11 News.

    Mud, trees and debris are pushing behind three homes, and that prompted Millvale borough officials to make the decision to tear down the homes. 

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is in Millvale as the buildings are being demolished.  She’ll have an update on the progress for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

     

