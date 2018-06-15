MILLVALE, Pa. - The demolition of homes impacted by a landslide in Millvale is expected to be completed Friday.
>>>RELATED STORY: Homes in danger of collapsing after landslide to be demolished
Related Headlines
Channel 11 first reported on the landslide a few months ago, but the situation got worse after a round of intense rain earlier this week.
DOWNLOAD THE WPXI SEVERE WEATHER APP
All three homes on Spring Street had been evacuated after another landslide in the area in April, officials told Channel 11 News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents of 6-month-old girl found dead, hidden in cat litter charged with murder
- 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: Hyundai, Kia vehicles spontaneously catching fire
Mud, trees and debris are pushing behind three homes, and that prompted Millvale borough officials to make the decision to tear down the homes.
PHOTOS: Landslide threatens to collapse homes in Millvale
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is in Millvale as the buildings are being demolished. She’ll have an update on the progress for Channel 11 News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}