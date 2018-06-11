MILLVALE, Pa. - Three homes are in jeopardy Monday after a landslide in Millvale, officials said.
Allegheny County tweeted that two Spring Street homes, neither of which are occupied, are in danger of collapsing. Officials at the scene said a third home is also in jeopardy.
Millvale: Landslide - 30 block of Spring Street. Two homes are in danger of collapse. Neither home is occupied at this time. Responders are at the scene; all utilities have been notified.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 11, 2018
Significant shifting occurred at one of the homes threatened by the slide, officials said.
Landslide jeopardizing 3 homes on Spring St. in Millvale. Authorities say one home had “significant shifting” overnight. pic.twitter.com/FNyHFRfQdH— Jason G (@wpxijg) June 11, 2018
In April, another landslide on Spring Street forced a family from their home.
Emergency responders and utility companies have been notified.
We’re monitoring the landslide threatening the homes for Channel 11 News at Noon.
