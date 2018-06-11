  • Homes in danger of collapsing after landslide

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Three homes are in jeopardy Monday after a landslide in Millvale, officials said.

    Allegheny County tweeted that two Spring Street homes, neither of which are occupied, are in danger of collapsing. Officials at the scene said a third home is also in jeopardy.

    Significant shifting occurred at one of the homes threatened by the slide, officials said.

    In April, another landslide on Spring Street forced a family from their home.

    Emergency responders and utility companies have been notified.

