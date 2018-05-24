RANKIN, Pa. - Several barges have broken loose along the Monongahela River.
This is happening near the Rankin Bridge in Rankin.
Witnesses said a tug boat was trying to round up the barges and police are on the bridge monitoring the situation.
911 dispatchers said the Homestead Grays Bridge is closed.
We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll have LIVE updates on 11 News at 5 p.m.
