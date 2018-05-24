  • Homestead Grays Bridge closed after barges break loose on Monongahela River

    RANKIN, Pa. - Several barges have broken loose along the Monongahela River. 

    This is happening near the Rankin Bridge in Rankin. 

    Witnesses said a tug boat was trying to round up the barges and police are on the bridge monitoring the situation. 

    911 dispatchers said the Homestead Grays Bridge is closed. 

