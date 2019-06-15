HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Allegheny County police say a 16-year-old was shot in Homestead Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 16th Street, less than a mile from the Waterfront shopping center.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police believe teen was shot by young males in a white SUV that was driving toward West Street.
The teen who was shot returned fire, police said, and then he ran away while the SUV drove off.
Hospital workers treated the teen for a gunshot wound to the right leg.
He will be charged as a juvenile for possession of a firearm by a minor, violation of the uniform firearms law, recklessly endangering another person and false reports.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 recent high school graduates die after lightning strikes in park
- NO EXTENSION: Judge says the deal between UPMC and Highmark can't be extended
- Boy takes great-grandfather's SUV to go on candy run
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}