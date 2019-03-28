HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after an emergency in Homestead Thursday evening.
Few details have been released, but Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS were called to the area of West 12th Avenue around 5 p.m.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca just arrived in the neighborhood and is working to learn more.
Just got into Homestead - we know police were called to an area & 2 people were transported to the hospital. Just saw an ambulance come down the hill @WPXI pic.twitter.com/PEvSx1RTMm— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 28, 2019
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News for a live report.
