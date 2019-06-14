HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Allegheny County police say a 15-year-old was shot in Homestead Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 in the 100 block of East 16th Street.
This shooting happened less than a mile from The Waterfront shopping center.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene talking to investigators.
