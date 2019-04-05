HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for help solving a recent homicide.
Tre-Quan Embry, 22, was shot and killed on East 17th Street in Homestead on Feb. 2.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Embry suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Minutes before the shooting, a police officer had seen Embry walking towards the area where he was shot.
Embry’s mother told police he left the house and was shot minutes later.
Anyone with information on Embry’s death is asking to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.
