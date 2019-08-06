  • Two people injured in drive-by shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police said two people were hurt in a drive by shooting in Homestead Monday night.

    One of those shooting victims was in critical condition, according to investigators. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

    Police said the gunfire occurred on West 14th Street. A section of the road was taped off while investigators marked evidence in the road and at a nearby gas station.

    Police said they do not yet have any suspects or persons of interest.

    Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories