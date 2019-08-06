PITTSBURGH - Police said two people were hurt in a drive by shooting in Homestead Monday night.
One of those shooting victims was in critical condition, according to investigators. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said the gunfire occurred on West 14th Street. A section of the road was taped off while investigators marked evidence in the road and at a nearby gas station.
Police said they do not yet have any suspects or persons of interest.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mayor Peduto increases security after death threat over gun control laws
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}