  • Two teens walking down the street seriously hurt in drive-by shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two teenagers were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Homestead Monday night.

    One of those shooting victims was in critical condition, according to investigators, and the other in stable. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

    Police found two 17-year-olds on West Street. The teenagers had been walking to a nearby convenience store just before 9 p.m.

    Officers determined the teens didn't know the person who shot at them. Witnesses reported a silver SUV taking off from that area around the same time.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories