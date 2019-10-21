PITTSBURGH - A woman was attacked along a street in Homewood after police said a man asked her for sex.
According to investigators, the victim was walking on Susquehenna and Albion streets in Homewood, where Michael Spencer allegedly approached her.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is going through the criminal complaint. She'll have more on the terrifying ordeal, on 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Road closures, security measures announced ahead of President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh
- DUI driver arrested after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing into cars, police say
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}