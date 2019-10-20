PITTSBURGH - Gunshots sparked a police chase, a crash and a search on foot in Homewood early Sunday morning.
Police said just after 3 a.m., officers were in the area of 100 Putnam St. when they heard multiple shots. Officers saw the car they believed the shots had come from and followed it.
The driver took off, winding around several streets before crashing at Oakwood Street and Haverhill Street. The driver then got out and ran off.
Police brought in K-9 units to search for the driver, but could not find the person. There were no shooting victims found, either.
