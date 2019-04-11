PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for hanging an African-American baby doll from a light post using a noose.
The doll was discovered around Feb. 14 on Brushton Avenue in Homewood North.
In a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said they have reviewed surveillance video from the area and interviewed all of the employees at utility companies who had access to the pole.
Channel 11's Michele Newell was at the news conference where State Rep. Ed Gainey spoke about how to help combat hate crimes like this. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report.
