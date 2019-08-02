Pittsburgh - Concern is growing over the condition of the Homewood Swimming Pool.
A woman says she’s complained to staff about how murky and green the water is.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is trying to get answers from the city, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}