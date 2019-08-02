  • Residents concerned about condition of local swimming pool

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh - Concern is growing over the condition of the Homewood Swimming Pool.

    A woman says she’s complained to staff about how murky and green the water is.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is trying to get answers from the city, for 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories