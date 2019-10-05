  • Man arrested after midday shooting in Homewood

    PITTSBURGH - A ShotSpotter alert was sent to police just before 1 p.m. Friday, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man shot.

    Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Brushton Avenue in Homewood to respond to reported gunfire.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

    Langston Nelms, 19, of Braddock was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, gun charges and drug charges.

