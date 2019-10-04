PITTSBURGH - A ShotSpotter alert was sent to police just before 1 p.m. Friday, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man shot.
Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Brushton Avenue in Homewood to respond to reported gunfire.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating the shooting.
