  • SWAT called after man runs from officers in Homewood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police said John McClendon was arrested after running from officers in Homewood on Tuesday afternoon.

    Commander Stephen Vinanski said that, at about 4:30 p.m., officers spotted McClendon who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for gun and drug charges.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Vinanski said McClendon ran from officers into a home in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue, where he hid from police. Vinanski said there was a concern that other people would be at risk since the home in which McClendon was hiding was not his and a large crowd was gathering on the street.

    Police said they called SWAT, and after a short time, the SWAT team was able to take McClendon into custody.

    This is in the same area where Officer Calvin Hall was shot while off duty. Police, however, were adamant that this situation was not related to that shooting.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories