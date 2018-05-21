Homicide detectives called to home near police station

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Homicide detectives were called early Monday morning to a home in North Braddock, not far from the borough’s police station.
One person was taken to a hospital after the incident on Kirkpatrick Avenue, officials said.
Investigators were seen going in and out of the home. They were also looking in an alley off Kirkpatrick Avenue.
We’re working to learn what led to homicide detectives being called to the scene for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman falls over waterfall at state park, airlifted to hospital
- Mother defends son arrested after brawl at North Shore bar
- Teen shot in leg, heel while standing on street corner
- WATCH: Royal Procession after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Marriage
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}