PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills, officials said.
The accident was reported shortly before 4 a.m., emergency dispatchers told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, officials said.
Sandy Creek Road is closed in both directions between Allegheny River Boulevard and Verona Road.
