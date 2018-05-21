NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man was found bleeding early Monday morning after he was shot in North Braddock, not far from the borough’s police station.
Multiple 911 calls were placed around midnight to report the shooting on Apple Way, near Kirkpatrick Avenue, police said.
Officers found the 48-year-old victim on Apple Way. Police said he had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives were seen going in and out of a home in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
