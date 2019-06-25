CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Allegheny County homicide detectives are taking the lead in the investigation into a deadly incident in Crescent Township.
Officers were called to a home along Starr Road just after midnight.
#BREAKING overnight: Allegheny County Police responding to incident along Starr Rd in Crescent Township. Stay with @WPXI... I’ll be live from the scene starting at 4:30 a.m. on Channel 11. pic.twitter.com/Cc01Fa9Ph5— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 25, 2019
Channel 11 followed investigators as they processed the scene. Investigators spent at least four hours gathering evidence from the neighborhood.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators haven’t released many details, but Channel 11 has learned the medical examiner has removed a body from the scene.
Police clearing the crime scene. Medical Examiner has removed a body from the location. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/QpU3SsuVfl— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 25, 2019
WPXI’s Mike Holden working to find out more about what led up to the deadly incident Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11th American tourist dies after falling ill in Dominican Republic
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- Just Ducky Tours not operating in Pittsburgh in 2019
- VIDEO: Woman finds wedding ring after it was thrown in the garbage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}