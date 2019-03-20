OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in what is being investigated as a homicide in Butler County, authorities said.
The man was found inside a home in Oakland Township.
Further information was not immediately available.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is following the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Breaking: State police on the scene of a homicide in Oakland Township, Butler County. Man found shot inside home. pic.twitter.com/MiyG1eD2ta— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 20, 2019
