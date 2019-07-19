A Fayette County homicide suspect was captured Thursday at a hotel in Monroeville.
The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Monroeville Police Department, Penn Township Police Department K-9 Unit and the Pittsburgh Police Department, found Omari Parker Jr. at a hotel in the 3900 block of Monroeville Boulevard, according to a release.
He was arrested without incident.
Parker Jr. is charged with criminal homicide and robbery in connection with an incident that happened in Fayette County. Investigators said reports came in of a shooting on Sept. 17, 2018, at the intersection of Center and Walnut streets in Vanderbilt Borough. Troopers said they found Tywain Reid lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Parker Jr. is also charged in Westmoreland County on suspicion of robbery-taking property by force. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, that charge stems from an incident that happened Sept. 9, 2018.
